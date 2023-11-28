Saint Joseph Health System officials give tips on staying safe in cold weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s certainly feeling a lot like winter again here in Michiana.

And with the season on our doorstep, we’ve got some tips to make sure you’re staying safe out in the cold.

Officials from Saint Joseph Health System recommend a few different ways to stay safe out in the cold. Tips include minimizing your time outside if possible, wearing multiple layers as opposed to one giant coat, and removing any wet clothing immediately.

The advice is especially important when you know the damage that the cold can have on your body.

“When your body is exposed to the low temperatures for long periods of time, it’s working in overdrive to try to keep warm,” explained Kelsey Wagoner, family nurse practitioner at Saint Joseph Health System. “So, the prolonged exposure when not dressed appropriately can quickly lead to more serious problems affecting your brain, respiratory, and cardiovascular systems such as hypothermia.”

As a reminder, it only has to be 40 degrees for your body to start experiencing symptoms of hypothermia, so stay safe if you’re outside!

