Saint Joseph Health System officials give tips on staying safe in cold weather

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s certainly feeling a lot like winter again here in Michiana.

And with the season on our doorstep, we’ve got some tips to make sure you’re staying safe out in the cold.

Officials from Saint Joseph Health System recommend a few different ways to stay safe out in the cold. Tips include minimizing your time outside if possible, wearing multiple layers as opposed to one giant coat, and removing any wet clothing immediately.

The advice is especially important when you know the damage that the cold can have on your body.

“When your body is exposed to the low temperatures for long periods of time, it’s working in overdrive to try to keep warm,” explained Kelsey Wagoner, family nurse practitioner at Saint Joseph Health System. “So, the prolonged exposure when not dressed appropriately can quickly lead to more serious problems affecting your brain, respiratory, and cardiovascular systems such as hypothermia.”

As a reminder, it only has to be 40 degrees for your body to start experiencing symptoms of hypothermia, so stay safe if you’re outside!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Another night with single-digit wind chills

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
40F afternoon temperatures return by late week

Holidays

First teddy bears donated to 12th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program at South Bend Airport

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
More than 17,000 bears have been handed out to children in local hospitals and more than $86,000 has been raised for local veterans since the start of the program.

News

Over the last few days billions of dollars have been spent on online packages, but it is not...

Ways to prevent packages from being stolen

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Natacha Casal
Over the last few days billions of dollars have been spent on online packages, but it is not always a smooth process.

News

Saint Mary's College admissions to allow trans applicants

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Indiana

NIPSCO warning consumers of scam calls, texts

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The company is warning consumers about the rise in calls from scammers posing as NIPSCO employees.

News

Important reminders for driving in snowy weather

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
With all this talk about the snow and bitter cold in Michiana, that makes driving in the area a bit more challenging.

News

Important reminders for driving in snowy weather

Important reminders for driving in snowy weather

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Michigan State Police cracking down on I-94 commercial traffic

Updated: 59 minutes ago