Advertise With Us

Ronald McDonald House to host cookie walk, holiday open house Thursday

Ronald McDonald House to host cookie walk, holiday open house Thursday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ronald McDonald House Charities Michiana will be hosting a cookie walk and holiday open house later this week!

It’s happening on Thursday, Nov. 30, at its location connected to Beacon Children’s Hospital. The event is open to the public, and takes place at two times from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring donations of nonperishable food items or travel size toiletries. Holiday cookies will be provided on the walk, with an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jordan Glancy
2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chills near 0 Tuesday morning; lake effect snow
Nathan Finney pictured with family.
Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash
Jennifer Flewellen and her mom, Peggy, celebrate Jenn's acceptance into Mary Free Bed...
Jenn’s Journey to recovery after years in a coma
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

If you didn’t finish your holiday shopping during Black Friday or over the weekend there’s...
Tips while shopping on Cyber Monday
How was your Thanksgiving, Michiana?
WATCH: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana
Present Pillars holds 2nd Annual Pillar Awards Gala