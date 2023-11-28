Ronald McDonald House to host cookie walk, holiday open house Thursday.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ronald McDonald House Charities Michiana will be hosting a cookie walk and holiday open house later this week!

It’s happening on Thursday, Nov. 30, at its location connected to Beacon Children’s Hospital. The event is open to the public, and takes place at two times from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring donations of nonperishable food items or travel size toiletries. Holiday cookies will be provided on the walk, with an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

For more information, click here.

