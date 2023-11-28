Reports: Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has parted ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported Tuesday afternoon by John Brice at Football Scoop. The move comes one day after Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said he intended to keep every coach on his staff.

This was Stuckey’s second season at Notre Dame, as he was hired from Baylor back in January 2022. The Clemson grad played in the NFL prior to coaching.

Notre Dame has relied heavily this season, especially towards the end of the year, on a trio of freshmen receivers (Rico Flores Jr., Jaden Greathouse, and former walk-on Jordan Faison) thanks to injuries keeping guys like Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie on the sidelines.

Senior running back-turned-receiver Chris Tyree had a largely successful season under Stuckey’s development, leading the team with 484 receiving yards on 26 catches. Tyree entered the transfer portal on Monday.

