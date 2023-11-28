Advertise With Us

Portage Township Trustee’s office temporarily relocates

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you need to visit the Portage Township Trustee’s office, you might find it elsewhere!

The office announced that it will be moving its location to 340 Columbia St., by the post office. The original building at 133 N. William St. will be closed to allow for renovations.

The same office hours will remain at the new location, and a sign is expected to be installed to direct residents to the new building. Construction at 133 N. William is scheduled to begin in March and is expected to be completed in the fall.

The temporary location will be in place through the 2024 year.

Officials say the original location should reopen in January 2025.

