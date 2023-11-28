Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has parted ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

The news was first reported Tuesday afternoon by John Brice at Football Scoop before it was later confirmed to 16 News Now by the university.

This was Stuckey’s second season at Notre Dame, as he was hired from Baylor back in January 2022. The decision comes just one day after Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said he intended to keep every coach on his staff.

“Over the past few days, we had continued discussions on the overall performance of our wide receiver group and my expectations for the development of that position,” Marcus Freeman said. “I decided it was in the program’s best interest to part ways.”

Notre Dame wasn’t capable of the strong passing attack they hoped for after bringing veteran quarterback Sam Hartman into the fold this season. The Irish had to rely heavily on freshmen receivers Rico Flores Jr., Jaden Greathouse, and former walk-on Jordan Faison late in the season after injuries kept guys like Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie on the sidelines.

Senior running back-turned-receiver Chris Tyree had a largely successful season under Stuckey’s development, leading the team with 484 receiving yards on 26 catches. But Tyree entered the transfer portal on Monday.

As the Irish prepare for their upcoming bowl game, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker will serve as interim receivers coach until the university finds a permanent replacement for Stuckey.

