NIPSCO warning consumers of scam calls, texts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If NIPSCO is your energy provider, you might want to listen up!

The company is warning consumers about the rise in calls from scammers posing as NIPSCO employees. The company says it’s an issue that impacts many energy companies across the U.S.

The company iterated in a press release on Tuesday that NIPSCO does not call and demand immediate payment via a prepaid card. Also, the official website of the utility company is NIPSCO.com, and customers should be wary of imposter sites.

If you are unsure if you have encountered a scam or not, customers can log into their account at myaccount.NIPSCO.com, or contact NIPSCO’s customer support at 1-800-464-7726. Additionally, customers should not call any number they are given.

If you are in need of bill assistance, click here.

