Michigan State Police cracking down on I-94 commercial traffic

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING (WNDU) - Michigan State Police is stepping up patrols on one of the state’s busiest interstates.

I-94 is known for its truck traffic and is the second biggest corridor in the “Mitten State,” going through Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

With that colder weather and snow, crews are watching for spin-outs and other crashes since those bigger vehicles can be more deadly. They’re also watching for distracted driving, since MSP says most of the accidents they responded to on the interstate could be avoided.

“If the driver was at fault, it was due to a driving behavior that we would have tried to prevent,” said Trevor Detgen, an officer with MSP. “Whether it’s being on your phone, being distracted, following too close, and speeding. When you drive around trucks or in trucks, you have to allow more time. Increase your following distance, slow down, don’t be in a hurry, give yourself time to get where you’re going.”

There were 96 deadly commercial truck and bus crashes in Michigan last year.

