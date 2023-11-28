Advertise With Us

Kitten with leg deformity seeks special forever home

Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WGGB/Gray News) - Animal welfare officials in Massachusetts are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs due to a severe leg deformity, WGGB reports.

MSPCA-Angell spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner said that Gumby, an 11-week-old kitten, came into their care earlier this month from an overcrowded shelter in Texas in hopes of getting him treatment for muscular contractures in his back legs that limit his joint mobility.

Despite his challenges, Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell’s lead clinician of community and shelter medicine, said that Gumby “still manages to get around - often on all fours” and can walk and use a litter box.

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” said Fellman in a statement released by MSPCA-Angell.

Specialists are working to determine ways to manage Gumby’s condition. He doesn’t have any sores at this time, and they believe that surgery may not improve his mobility significantly.

MSPCA-Angell is now looking for some special adopters who can help accommodate Gumby’s needs as he currently is. He’s described as being sweet, loving and playful. They did note that he can’t jump around or climb stairs and will need some help getting around.

“He loves attention and can be a little mischievous... He doesn’t let anything get him down,” said Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator in a statement. “We would love for Gumby to find his happy home before the holidays.”

Those interested in adopting Gumby should have a close relationship with a veterinarian. It’s believed that, long term, he may benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance because his mobility and needs could change over time.

An inquiry into adopting Gumby can be made here.

