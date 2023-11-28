Important reminders for driving in snowy weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With all this talk about the snow and bitter cold in Michiana, that makes driving in the area a bit more challenging.

That’s why our team has some helpful reminders for drivers with this winter weather.

Every driver knows it’s important to know before you go, and take it slow, especially in conditions like what we saw Tuesday morning and throughout the day.

If you’re driving in snow or icy conditions, drive slowly. Some officials advise driving slower than the posted speed limit, if possible.

Don’t suddenly hit your brakes, as this can lead to a slide or make existing slides worse.

If you start to slide, turn your steering wheel in the same direction the back of the vehicle is sliding. You may have heard people say, “turning into the slide.” That’s the same thing.

Keep a kit. We’re talking a basic survival kit in your car, like a flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, and a first-aid kit. Be sure to keep an ice scraper or snowbrush handy, too.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.