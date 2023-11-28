Important reminders for driving in snowy weather

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With all this talk about the snow and bitter cold in Michiana, that makes driving in the area a bit more challenging.

That’s why our team has some helpful reminders for drivers with this winter weather.

Every driver knows it’s important to know before you go, and take it slow, especially in conditions like what we saw Tuesday morning and throughout the day.

  • If you’re driving in snow or icy conditions, drive slowly. Some officials advise driving slower than the posted speed limit, if possible.
  • Don’t suddenly hit your brakes, as this can lead to a slide or make existing slides worse.
  • If you start to slide, turn your steering wheel in the same direction the back of the vehicle is sliding. You may have heard people say, “turning into the slide.” That’s the same thing.
  • Keep a kit. We’re talking a basic survival kit in your car, like a flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, and a first-aid kit. Be sure to keep an ice scraper or snowbrush handy, too.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: moments ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Another night with single-digit wind chills

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
40F afternoon temperatures return by late week

Holidays

First teddy bears donated to 12th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program at South Bend Airport

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
More than 17,000 bears have been handed out to children in local hospitals and more than $86,000 has been raised for local veterans since the start of the program.

News

Over the last few days billions of dollars have been spent on online packages, but it is not...

Ways to prevent packages from being stolen

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Natacha Casal
Over the last few days billions of dollars have been spent on online packages, but it is not always a smooth process.

News

Saint Mary's College admissions to allow trans applicants

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Saint Joseph Health System officials give tips on staying safe in cold weather

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
With winter on our doorstep, we’ve got some tips to make sure you’re staying safe out in the cold.

Indiana

NIPSCO warning consumers of scam calls, texts

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The company is warning consumers about the rise in calls from scammers posing as NIPSCO employees.

News

Important reminders for driving in snowy weather

Important reminders for driving in snowy weather

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Michigan State Police cracking down on I-94 commercial traffic

Updated: 55 minutes ago