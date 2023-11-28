How you can defend yourself against porch pirates this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the last few days, Americans have spent billions shopping online. But receiving those packages isn’t always a smooth process.

According to a survey from security.org, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the last year. Statistics also showed that 17% of Americans have had a package stolen in the past three months, and 18% of adults said they’d had a package stolen that contained a gift for someone else.

But there are ways to defend yourself against porch pirates. Here are a few suggestions:

• Check your schedule to determine if you will be home at the time of the delivery. If so, you can move your package inside right away — and more importantly, away from the hands of potential thieves.

• You can also check with your employer and ask if you can possibly have your packages shipped to work instead of your home.

• Another tip is to get a security camera, which can help both deter and identify those porch pirates if needed.

“When talking about package safety, you want to think about the type of things you are ordering,” said Ashley O’Chap, media liaison for the South Bend Police Department. “Maybe something small, like a kid’s toy, or something very expensive, like a game console or a TV, so you need to be mindful of what that might look like when the delivery person places it on your front step. There are a couple of things you would want to do. One would be to invest in a camera. I know not everybody has one, but those Ring doorbells have become a bit inexpensive and a little more affordable.”

O’Chap also said having the security camera will help determine if there were issues with the delivery company or if your package was actually stolen. If it was, then it will be a lot easier to identify the porch pirate.

