Advertise With Us

Hoosier Racing Tire makes it to final round in ‘Coolest Thing’ competition

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - It turns out the coolest thing manufactured in the state of Indiana just might be in Plymouth!

A bracket that started with 47 entrants is now down to two! Hoosier Racing Tire has made it to the championship round of the competition.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the company was founded in 1957 by Bob and Joyce Newton. It has now become the largest race tire manufacturer in the world!

They make more than 1,000 different types of race tires, from go-karts to drag racing. They’re up against Hard Truth Distillery, based in Nashville, for its Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream, for the title.

You can vote until Nov. 30, at 9 p.m., by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jordan Glancy
2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chills near 0 Tuesday morning; lake effect snow
Nathan Finney pictured with family.
Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash
Jennifer Flewellen and her mom, Peggy, celebrate Jenn's acceptance into Mary Free Bed...
Jenn’s Journey to recovery after years in a coma
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

An exclusive look at Notre Dame’s new art museum.
An exclusive look at Notre Dame’s new art museum
'It's an important game': Coach Marcus Freeman weighs in on bowl participation
Salvation Army seeking bell ringers in Starke County
Property owner Ben Holland eyes new restaurant 'Postboy' in New Buffalo