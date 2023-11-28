Hoosier Racing Tire makes it to final round in ‘Coolest Thing’ competition

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - It turns out the coolest thing manufactured in the state of Indiana just might be in Plymouth!

A bracket that started with 47 entrants is now down to two! Hoosier Racing Tire has made it to the championship round of the competition.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the company was founded in 1957 by Bob and Joyce Newton. It has now become the largest race tire manufacturer in the world!

They make more than 1,000 different types of race tires, from go-karts to drag racing. They’re up against Hard Truth Distillery, based in Nashville, for its Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream, for the title.

You can vote until Nov. 30, at 9 p.m., by clicking here.

