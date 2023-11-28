Giving Tuesday: How you can help Busy Hands of Michiana continue to give back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this Giving Tuesday, we are highlighting a local group of volunteers who give back to our community.

And they need your help, too. We’re talking about Busy Hands of Michiana.

The non-profit organization has been making items for the Michiana community for 27 years. Among the groups they like to help are the homeless, nursing home residents, veterans, and children with autism.

Chris Deitchley, director of Busy Hands of Michiana, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the work they do, why they love to help people, and how you can help them continue to give back to our community. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Busy Hands of Michiana is located in the basement of the River Park United Methodist Church (920 S. 23rd Street, South Bend).

They accept donations of fabric, yarn and notions on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can reach them by calling 574-234-2515 or emailing office@busyhandsofmichiana.org.

For more information, head to their website.

