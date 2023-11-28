Advertise With Us

Get into the seasonal spirit with ‘Holiday Happenings’ at Eddy Street Commons

(WRDW)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can get into the holiday spirit at Eddy Street Commons this December!

“Holiday Happenings” will be taking place on Dec. 2 and will feature store promotions, a pancake breakfast, and a visit from Santa. Reserve tickets are $6.

Those interested can stop by Brothers Bar & Grill and join Santa for a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Stores and restaurants will be offering special promotions and in-store activities as well as craft stations, including:

  • Balloon twisting
  • Face painting
  • Carolers
  • Magic
  • Holiday crafts
  • Mobile arcade

There will even be a story and picture time with Santa at Hammes Bookstore & Cafe from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who bring a canned food item or make a $2 donation can get a photo with Santa. Proceeds donated will go toward the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

To get tickets, click here.

