Gary Middle School creates a ‘Thriller’

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - “It’s close to midnight and something evil’s lurking in the dark.” The opening lines to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” could be part of the closing act for Gary Middle School. You see, Gary’s two middle schools may be shut down at the end of this school year. It’s not really evil, but it’s a decision that hangs like a dark cloud over the community. The Gary Community School Corporation says declining enrollment and cost saving measures are the reasons Gary and Bailly middle schools may be closed. But despite that threat lurking in the dark, and even though “the midnight hour is close at hand,”( Can you hear Vincent Price?) the students and staff at Gary Middle School took on a huge project. They produced their version of “Thriller” and it created quite a buzz. Chicago TV stations aired it and it caught fire on social media. The original video created by Gary native Michael Jackson is often called the greatest music video ever produced.

Gary Middle School students demonstrate dance for their "Thriller" video (WNDU)

“I purposely didn’t watch it while they were making it because I wanted to have that shock value when I saw how it turned out,” said assistant principal Shenita Walker. It was her idea to do “Thriller” as a school project. ”I watched it like everyone else and I was blown away. I really was. The entire community and area is really proud of it.”

Work on the project began as soon as the school year started. The target date for release was Halloween, Oct. 31. It would require special effects makeup, choreography and blocking, rehearsals, and video production. Theatre teacher Passion Jefferson was concerned it might be too much, but she says everyone buckled down, got to work, and made it happen.

Gary Middle School theatre teacher Passion Jefferson talks about the school's production of "Thriller" (WNDU)

“I think the students did such a great job,” said Jefferson. “We were not expecting this much exposure. We were just going to share it with our school system, but then the TV stations picked up on it and it was shared all over social media. The exposure for these kids and the school was awesome.”

That exposure may not be enough to keep the school open, but it’s a source of pride for the students, especially those who put their hearts and souls into it.

“I feel like we did a good job and represented our school very well,” said 7th grader Jayda Henderson who was one of the many dancers in the video. “I think it took a lot of preparation.”

Kaleb Haney played the role of Michael Jackson in the video. A daunting task for anyone. He wasn’t sure he wanted to do it at first, but says he became more comfortable and confident in his ability, and felt the entire group of performers bonded and took pride in the work. He believes the whole school is proud of the video.

“It was nice. It was cool.”

And even though Michael Jackson died before these kids were born, they know his music and what he represents as a Gary native. When I asked Haney if he was a Michael Jackson fan he looked at me like I was crazy.

“Yes, I’m a fan,” said Haney. “I like most of his music, his dances, and the way he performed. He was great.”

Great is how school principal Antionette Dixon described the video and the impact it has had on the school and the community. She says it showcases the talent of the students and staff, and it shows their school is going above and beyond to develop their kids.

“Students are not only skilled academically, they have other gifts and talents that we must develop,” she said. “That is a part of our vision at the Gary Middle school for the Performing Arts.”

A final decision on closing the two Gary middle schools has not yet been made. There have been opportunities for public input on the issue. Under the proposal to close the schools students would go to sixth grade at the elementary school level and students in seventh and eighth grades would attend a junior/senior high school that includes grades 7-12. If that final decision is to close the schools the students and staff of Gary Middle School will remember the special video they produced in the school’s final year. “Cause this is thriller, thriller night”

