First teddy bears donated to 12th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program at South Bend Airport

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Actually, it’s a “bear in the air!”

Community leaders donated the first teddy bears to the 12th annual “Bears in the Air” program at the South Bend International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The bears go out to children in South Bend-area hospitals and are delivered by airport staff around Christmas time.

It’s a comfort for a child to get a new toy, especially during the holiday season.

“You don’t know the people who are coming in. You don’t know what’s going to happen when doctors and nurses are coming into the room, and so they do know what the comfort of a teddy bear means,” explained Jen Tonkovich, director for women and children’s services at Beacon Health. “It’s a common language that we can share with all of the kids that we take care of. Just that you’re here, you’re safe, and we’re gonna take care of you.”

More than 17,000 bears have been handed out to children in local hospitals and more than $86,000 has been raised for local veterans since the start of the program.

The airport will host its “Bears in the Air” Kickoff Party on Friday night at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 at the door. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Get into the seasonal spirit with ‘Holiday Happenings’ at Eddy Street Commons

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
“Holiday Happenings” will be taking place on Dec. 2 and will feature store promotions, a pancake breakfast, and a visit from Santa.

Events

FAQ meetings to be held for St. Joseph County’s new property tax credit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There will be three informational meetings for residents to learn about the new credit and how to register for it throughout December.

Events

Ronald McDonald House to host cookie walk, holiday open house Thursday.

Ronald McDonald House to host cookie walk, holiday open house Thursday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s happening on Thursday, Nov. 30, at its location connected to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

Holidays

How was your Thanksgiving, Michiana?

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and George Mallet
Our own George Mallet hit the streets of South Bend on Saturday to pose some "tough" questions regarding the holiday weekend.

Latest News

Holidays

WATCH: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The train, which used the Norfolk Southern train line, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, Mishawaka, South Bend, and LaPorte early Saturday morning as it made its way from Detroit to Chicago.

Events

A generic image of the University Park Mall.

Bargain hunters converge on the University Park Mall this Black Friday

Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Friday marked the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

Events

Participants run in the 15th annual Turkey Stampede on Nov. 23, 2023.

Elkhart participates in 15th annual Turkey Stampede

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The event got underway just after 8:30 a.m. in downtown Elkhart at the Health and Aquatics Center.

Events

Reindeer Tiana is welcomed to the park.

Meet reindeer at the Potawatomi Zoo this holiday season

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed two reindeer on Wednesday as part of the zoo’s Gift of Lights event.

Holidays

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The train is expected to pass through the area early Saturday morning sometime between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Holidays

A look ahead at the ‘Winter Open’ on Friday at Howard Park

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The community invited to celebrate the official opening of the ice-skating season with a day full of free activities as part of the “Winter Open.”