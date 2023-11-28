First teddy bears donated to 12th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program at South Bend Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Actually, it’s a “bear in the air!”

Community leaders donated the first teddy bears to the 12th annual “Bears in the Air” program at the South Bend International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The bears go out to children in South Bend-area hospitals and are delivered by airport staff around Christmas time.

It’s a comfort for a child to get a new toy, especially during the holiday season.

“You don’t know the people who are coming in. You don’t know what’s going to happen when doctors and nurses are coming into the room, and so they do know what the comfort of a teddy bear means,” explained Jen Tonkovich, director for women and children’s services at Beacon Health. “It’s a common language that we can share with all of the kids that we take care of. Just that you’re here, you’re safe, and we’re gonna take care of you.”

More than 17,000 bears have been handed out to children in local hospitals and more than $86,000 has been raised for local veterans since the start of the program.

The airport will host its “Bears in the Air” Kickoff Party on Friday night at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 at the door. For more details, click here.

