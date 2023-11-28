FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THROUGH NOON: Wind chills near 0 Tuesday morning; Lake effect snow

40F afternoon temperatures return by late week
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold wind chills from 5 to 15F all day. Scattered lake effect snow showers from the U.S. 20 Bypass north into Southwest, MI. Watch for snow-covered/slick roads under lake effect bands. Snow accumulation of 1-3 inches north and west of South Bend. High around 28F. Low 18F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 38F. Low 26F. Wind WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will slowly begin to be pulled out of the cellar in the mid to late week with temps nearing average by the end of the workweek and weekend. Next good rain chance expected to come around Friday with another system in Michiana.

