FAQ meetings to be held for St. Joseph County’s new property tax credit

Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re wondering how to apply for the new property tax credit in St. Joseph County, you’re not alone!

There will be three informational meetings for residents to learn about the new credit and how to register for it throughout December. The St. Joseph County Council approved the new property tax credit for those aged 55 or older earlier in November.

To qualify, residents must be 55 or older, have a homestead deduction, and have lived in their home for 10 years. There is no income limit to access the credit.

The FAQ meeting dates are as follows:

  • Monday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Francis Branch Library, 52655 N. Ironwood Rd
  • Friday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., 4th floor chambers
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Joe County Main Library, 304 S. Main St., South Bend, Classroom B
  • Tax Credit Sign-up Opportunity: Thursday, Jan. 11, 10 am to 4:30 pm: St. Joe County Main Library, 304 S Main Street, South Bend, Classroom B

Taxpayers can file for their 2025 tax bill beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and have until Dec. 31, 2024.

