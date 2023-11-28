Buchanan city manager, commissioner under fire

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan City Commission met Monday night to discuss the future of their city manager, and a commissioner who is accused of leaking confidential information over allegations against the city manager.

According to Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison, there are at least 42 allegations against Ben Eldridge made by other city employees.

Denison referred to an article about best practices when investigating these types of allegations:

“It says best practices in investigations call for privacy in order to not influence outcomes. Privacy is also key to creating a culture around reporting incidents,” he stated.

Denison asked commissioners to maintain confidentiality.

“Vigansky disregarded the confidentiality by producing the complaint to the city manager and releasing a copy or contents of the complaint to the public,” said Denison.

“Forty-two complaints employees, complaining about having to do their jobs,” said Vigansky.

The mayor also alleges that Vigansky approached two of the women who made allegations against the city manager.

City officials will now meet to discuss charges made against Vigansky.

“Don’t expect me to show up at your stupid hearing,” said Vigansky.

Denison sought counsel from the city attorney, who said Eldridge’s suspension was an effort to protect city employees.

Eldridge was suspended with full pay and benefits.

There will be a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss his future.

