Berrien County Health Department extending COVID, flu vaccine clinics

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Keep yourself healthy this winter by getting an updated flu shot.

In response to community demand, the Berrien County Health Department is offering its walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics through December.

Those in need of getting an updated flu or COVID shot can do so on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Niles office, located at 1205 Front St. The clinics have an extended end date of Dec. 20, after they were initially supposed to end on Nov. 29.

“We are pleased so many members of our community are getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 during respiratory viral season,” said Guy Miller, Berrien County health officer. “The Health Department is pleased to extend these walk-in clinics through December to help individuals protect themselves and their loved ones against illness.”

In addition to vaccines, BCHD also wants to remind the community about some tips to prevent the spread of germs, including:

Follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance regarding isolation and masking if you test positive for COVID-19.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Practice other good health habits, including getting plenty of sleep, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, drinking plenty of fluids and eating nutritious foods.

If you are unable to attend one of the walk-in flu clinics, BCHD is scheduling appointments for flu shots. To schedule a flu shot appointment through your phone, call 269-927-5616.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

