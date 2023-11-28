Ask the Doctor: Gout attacks, flu & COVID relief, shingles

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “What are the foods you should avoid to prevent gout attacks?”

DR. BOB: To explain gout, we need to do a quick chemistry lesson.

When we dissolve something in water, it is called a solution. Think about stirring salt or sugar into water for cooking. Our blood is a solution with different types of salt in it.

One of the salts is called uric acid. If there is too much uric acid in the blood, it can build up in a joint and cause severe pain.

Uric acid comes from foods such as red meat, liver, alcohol, and shellfish. There are a lot of great resources about gout and diet online.

Question #2: “Was just tested positive for flu and COVID. I’m on day two and was wondering when I’ll start to feel better. Looking for any tips.”

DR. BOB: I can’t give you specific health advice about your infections. Your doctor would need to do that.

But in general, flu and COVID infections cause us to feel sick for around a week. During that time, you may have fevers, chills, cough, and body aches.

There are medicines for COVID and flu which can improve your symptoms.

If you are feeling short of breath, it is important to be evaluated by your doctor.

Question #3: “How long does it take to get through shingles? I’m on week three and still feeling pain and burning sensation.”

DR. BOB: Shingles is due to the chicken pox vaccine.

When we contract the chicken pox virus as a child, it never leaves our bodies.

It lives in our spinal nerves. Usually, our immune system controls the virus, so it does not cause a problem.

However, as we age or during times of stress, the virus can come back out and cause an infection in the nerve. This leads to a rash and pain.

It is not uncommon to have symptoms from shingles for months, so your experience is still within an expected range.

Unfortunately, some people have symptoms of discomfort even longer.

Oftentimes, using a lidocaine cream or patch can help with discomfort.

