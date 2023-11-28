An exclusive look at Notre Dame’s new art museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s campus art museum of the last 43 years has closed its doors to the public.

While the Snite Museum of Art is gone, a new campus museum is set to open Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

The $66 million Raclin Murphy Museum of Art is named after donors Ernestine Raclin, along with Christopher and Carmella Murphy.

The new museum has an atrium that spans three stories and a portrait of the St. Joseph River Basin that was done by Maya Lin—the artist who created the Vietnam War Memorial.

The new museum has 23 galleries with more than 1,000 works on display. The works date back as far as 4,000 years.

“The fact that Notre Dame has always had an art museum has always had a community pulse, but in recent years, as the campus has grown and parking became more complicated, it became more and more difficult to access us,” said Raclin Murphy Museum Director Joseph Becherer.

The new museum is on the southern edge of campus, just north of the intersection at Eddy and Angela which will make it easier for everyone to access, including the 11,000 schoolchildren who visit each year.

“I think one of the greatest things in the world to say is that we’re free, and we’re open to all. You know, if you look at major municipal museums across the country, their ticket price is $20 now, going up to $30, and that’s a lot,” Becherer said.

Becherer said the role of the visual is important for today’s society and a good quality museum offers an opportunity to more deeply connect with the past.

The museum will open Friday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m. with a DJ and a cash bar.

Family-friendly activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday, including dancers, singers, drummers, and Shakespearian monologues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.