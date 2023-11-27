Tips while shopping on Cyber Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The term “Cyber Monday” made its debut in 2005 by the National Retail Federation after realizing that the Monday after Thanksgiving was flooded by online sales.

Here are some tips to take into consideration when shopping online this Cyber Monday.

Before adding items to your online cart, make a list of the large purchases you are really hoping to get a deal on. Then gather up any gift cards that have the last few dollars in them along with any points your credit or debit cards are offering.

Open multiple browser tabs when shopping to compare prices to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.

Finally, make sure you are on a secure website. As the holidays get closer, more scams are prone to appear. Be on the lookout for fake websites and be suspicious of deals that seem too good to be true.

It is recommended to pay with a credit card if you can because it’s usually easier to dispute charges on those accounts than with a debit card.

According to Adobe, consumers are projected to spend up to $12.4 billion dollars this Cyber Monday.

16 News Now spoke with the Better Business Bureau’s Northern Indiana vice president about sharing ways to make and stick to a holiday budget.

“So there’s a lot of preparation that actually goes into holiday shopping this time of year and we are telling folks to calculate their debut,” said Jan Diaz. “Before planning gifts and parties, take a look at how much you owe. Pay close attention to any debt that incurs interest. If you have more debt than you can pay off before the holidays, then you’ll want to keep spending to a bare minimum.”

As inflation is on the rise, some gifts may be a bit pricier this year than they were last year.

“There is a supply chain delay with some of the manufacturers. So consequently it’s going to drive the price up. The BBB suggests that you do a price comparison before they buy a product and then you know, don’t be reluctant or afraid to scale back on gift giving this year if you have to,” Diaz said.

Diaz also expressed that even though it is the season of giving, not all gifts need to be purchased.

“There are also many inexpensive ways or even free ways to show friends and family how much you love them this holiday season there are a lot of things that are out there kind of the do-it-yourself that people are doing to kind of save on expenses,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.