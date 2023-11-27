Advertise With Us

Salvation Army still seeking bell ringers in Starke County

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help fundraise in Starke County!

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, bell ringers are needed at Bailey’s Discount Center in North Judson on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. Volunteers are also still needed at Five Star in Knox, Thursday through Sunday, during the same window of time.

The Salvation Army bell ringing kicked off last week, and they are always looking for volunteers up until Christmas Eve.

If you’d like to volunteer this holiday season, contact coordinator Joe Lopez at 574-207-3718.

For more information on the Salvation Army, click here.

