Ruthmere Museum shines a light on Tiffany lamps for the holidays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Christmas, Tiffany Style!” is underway at Ruthmere Museum.

More than 50 Tiffany or Tiffany-inspired lamps are on loan for the holidays at the historic Ruthmere Museum at 302 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart. Tiffany lamps are iconic works of colored, cut glass art that gained popularity in America from 1895 to 1920.

Bill Firstenberger, the executive director of the Ruthmere Museum, and Joy Olsen, the collections manager at the Ruthmere, joined 16 Morning News Now for an interview this morning. Watch the video above for more details!

The Tiffany lamps will be on display at Ruthmere Museum until Dec. 30.

For more details on the display and other special holiday events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.