Advertise With Us

Ruthmere Museum shines a light on Tiffany lamps for the holidays

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Christmas, Tiffany Style!is underway at Ruthmere Museum.

More than 50 Tiffany or Tiffany-inspired lamps are on loan for the holidays at the historic Ruthmere Museum at 302 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart. Tiffany lamps are iconic works of colored, cut glass art that gained popularity in America from 1895 to 1920.

Bill Firstenberger, the executive director of the Ruthmere Museum, and Joy Olsen, the collections manager at the Ruthmere, joined 16 Morning News Now for an interview this morning. Watch the video above for more details!

The Tiffany lamps will be on display at Ruthmere Museum until Dec. 30.

For more details on the display and other special holiday events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jordan Glancy
2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday night - Tuesday morning: Wind chills near 0F and lake effect snow to impact Michiana
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jennifer Flewellen and her mom, Peggy, celebrate Jenn's acceptance into Mary Free Bed...
Jenn’s Journey to recovery after years in a coma
Mike Elston, Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman walk to Notre Dame football practice at the Irish...
Could we see a Marcus Freeman vs. Brian Kelly bowl game?

Latest News

Ruthmere Museum shines a light on Tiffany Lamps for the holidays
Crews battle early morning house fire on South Bend’s west side
Crews battle early morning house fire on South Bend’s west side
Crews respond to early morning fire on South Bend's west side
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday night - Tuesday morning: Wind chills near 0F and lake effect snow to impact Michiana