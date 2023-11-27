Advertise With Us

Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash

Nathan Finney pictured with family.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The owner of Social Cantina has died after a plane crash last Wednesday.

Nathan Finney, the president and founder of Finney Hospitality Group, which owns Social Cantina and several other businesses, died on Nov. 22 after a plane crash in Shelby County.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities were called to the area of 6300 N. CR 324 West for reports of a plane crash around 4:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from the middle of a cornfield. When they got closer, they noticed what appeared to be a severely damaged small aircraft with heavy smoke and fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the remains of two men were pulled from the wreckage. Those remains were identified as Finney and a flight instructor known as Warren Bruhl, as The Herald-Times reports.

Finney Hospitality issued a statement on the passing of its founder, enclosed below:

A statement released by Finney Hospitality Group.
The cause of the plane crash remains under investigation.

