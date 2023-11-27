Medical Moment: Treating a brain tumor while pregnant

(WNDU) - Tumors during pregnancy are rare, but when they happen, they add another level of urgency for both the expectant mother and her unborn baby.

Now, imagine being diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant with twins! In this complex scenario, Martie Salt details how doctors took on this challenge.

“Right when I went into my second trimester, I started experiencing the headaches,” said Jeanette Davila, a patient. “And then, as I got into my third trimester, it was so severe that it would make me cry.”

Jeanette Davila’s headaches were not caused by her pregnancy, but the later surgery was definitely a risk to her unborn twins.

“I started noticing that I couldn’t see,” Davila recalled. “When I woke up the next morning after realizing that I had lost vision in my left eye, I had no vision in my right eye.”

An MRI revealed a benign brain tumor.

“A tumor that originated from the pituitary gland,” explained Dr. Pablo Recinos, a neurosurgeon at the Cleveland Clinic.

Recinos says the tumor was in the center of her brain, had bled, and was growing.

“Her tumor had expanded to the size of, perhaps, like, a small tangerine. And more importantly, it was pushing on the nerves that controlled her vision,” Recinos said.

Worried Jeanette’s vision loss could become permanent, Recinos’ team could not delay surgery.

“There was a major risk to her vision,” Recinos said.

At 36 weeks into her pregnancy, they operated. Using a small camera, Recinos used and endoscope, inserted through the nostrils, to remove the tumor.

“The high-risk obstetrics team, which was composed of a doctor, nurses, and techs that were monitoring the babies continuously through the procedure,” Recinos said.

Jeanette’s vision immediately improved, and one week after surgery, Jeanette gave birth via C-section to Juliette and Noah. And today, all three are home and healthy.

“Just never lose hope. Never lose your faith. Just stay strong,” Davila finished.

Jeanette, like other patients with pituitary tumors, will need to have yearly MRIs throughout her life to make sure it doesn’t return.

