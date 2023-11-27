Advertise With Us

Man wins $390K after playing Michigan lottery at New Buffalo gas station

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - An Illinois man will be receiving some serious cash after playing the Michigan lottery.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won the big prize when his Lucky For Life ticket was a match on Sept. 17, according to Michigan Lottery Connect.

Sopejstal got the winning ticket from the GoLo gas station, located at 102 W. Buffalo St. The winning ticket offers annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum payment of $390,000.

Sopejstal reportedly took the $390,000 one-time payment.

“I come to Michigan every few weeks to eat at my favorite restaurant, and I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 or 20 draws while I’m here,” Sopejstal told Michigan Lottery Connect. “I asked the retailer for a ticket for 10 draws, but he accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for one draw, but I told him I still wanted it.”

Sopejstal says he plans on traveling and then saving the remainder of his winnings.

