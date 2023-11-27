Jenn’s Journey to recovery after years in a coma

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In late October, we shared the heartwarming story of Jennifer Flewellen of Niles, Michigan.

In September 2017, she was in a grinding car crash that left her in a seemingly irreversible coma.

Nearly five years later, though, she woke up, allowing her to attend her son Julian’s senior night football game.

Jenn has been at Memorial Hospital for the last few weeks, recovering from a successful surgery, and while she’s been there, she’s gotten some life-changing news, and it’s because of viewers and readers like you.

Last month at the football game, her mom, Peggy Means, told us they’re throwing a Hail Mary to get Jenn into Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. It’s known as one of the best in the country. Started in 1891, Mary Free Bed has a celebrated history of helping people by offering affordable health care.

“She was accepted to go to Mary Free Bed,” said Peggy Means. “Tomorrow at 10 o’clock (a.m.), we’ll be leaving to get here there.

While Jenn has been awake from her coma since August of 2022, her mom tells us she wasn’t ready for intense physical therapy right away.

“She couldn’t get therapy back then because she wasn’t ready for it; I knew it was three hours a day, so I said we’re not going to try it too soon because you’ve got to be ready for it, but she’s ready now.”

Over the last five years, doctors didn’t think she’d wake up, and if she did, she would never be able to walk or speak. Her best friend was terrified.

“I’ll share something with you that I’ve never even shared with Peggy; in my office, which is just to the left of me here, I have cards for Peggy, for each of the boys, for her brother, that I bought to give them at what I expected to be her funeral,” said Sara Macon, a lifelong friend of Jenn.

The recovery has turned into one miracle at a time. She’ll now have four hours of therapy daily, including an hour of speech therapy, to get her back to the Jenn her mom knows.

“Any accomplishment, I mean, to be able to sit up on her own, you know, small things that we all take for granted,” Means said. “And her speech; they’ll help with her speech. It’s frustrating for her, and it would be for all of us; you want to be able to interact with people. So, the ultimate goal is to walk, with so many more goals in between.”

All this was made possible by those who call Michiana home. Peggy got a call from Mary Free Bed, telling her how many community members saw Jenn’s story and cared. Now, she’ll be in their care.

“The publicity helped, you know, people reached out and became more aware of her, and what a miracle I already knew she was, but to share it with other people and to know miracles do come true; I mean, they really do,” Means said.

Peggy tells us that the worst day of her life was the day Jenn was in the car accident; she now tells us her best day since it is when she got the call from Mary Free Bed.

“Are you going to do therapy and work hard,” Means asked. “You’re getting stronger, aren’t you?”

“Yeah,” Jenn responded.

“What do you want to tell everyone that helped you get here,” Means asked.

“Thank you,” Jenn said.

Peggy, Sara, and another friend will be at Jenn’s side at Mary Free Bed, helping her down this road to recovery.

Good luck, Jenn; all of us here at WNDU are rooting for you.

According to Mary Free Bed’s website:

Mary Free Bed is a not-for-profit, internationally accredited rehabilitation hospital. From a single bed in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1891 to a rehabilitation system with over 2,400 staff at over 60 locations across more than three dozen Midwest communities. Together, we’ll restore hope and freedom through rehabilitation for more than 90,000 children and adults this year. The combination of more than 110 specialized medical and sports rehabilitation programs and an exclusive focus on rehabilitation enables our specialty physicians and staff to help patients achieve extraordinary clinical results. In addition to residency programs for clinicians and physicians, we’re the site for the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine Division of Rehabilitation Medicine. U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek rate Mary Free Bed as a national Best Rehabilitation Hospital for 2023-24.

