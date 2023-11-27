Advertise With Us

‘It’s an important game’: Coach Marcus Freeman weighs in on bowl participation

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We heard from head coach Marcus Freeman this morning looking ahead.

He said he and his staff are meeting with players now on whether or not they’ll participate in a bowl or if they’ll opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft Combine.

“I don’t expect every single person on this team to play in a bowl game,” Freeman told 16 News Now. “That’s just the trend right now in my previous two bowl games, but obviously in college football, too. But I do want our team to understand how important this bowl game will be to our football program. It’s an important game, and we want to finish this thing off the right way. So, we’ll have those conversations this week, starting today through Friday. Then we get on the road, and we’ll figure out from there, our plans moving forward.”

Notre Dame is up to 16th in the AP Top 25, with the latest rankings dropping on Tuesday night.

