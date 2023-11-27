Advertise With Us

How to deal with Seasonal Depression with Winter right around the corner

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You know it’s winter because we’re in the holiday swing, days start to feel shorter, and the weather is just a little bit colder. Seasonal depression begins for individuals in the late fall and early winter.

And for some these changes can lead too something more serious, Seasonal Depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it goes past your typical feelings of sadness you might get from being stuck inside the house from the cold.

Some of the symptoms include mood swings, a lack of energy, feelings of sadness that last for most of the day, anxiousness, and sleeping problems.

Although anyone can experience SAD, it tends to start with young adults between the ages of 18 and 30.

That’s why it’s important to pick up on the signs and work to get yourself out this feeling. If you’re struggling this winter, you can try things like light therapy, which helps mimic some of that outdoor lighting.

Cognitive behavioral therapy, antidepressant medication, and Vitamin D supplements are other forms of treatment that have been recommended by Cleveland Clinic. But most doctors agree it’s important to get out every so often to socialize and actually do other activities.

“Sometimes it takes forcing yourself to do something enjoyable even if you don’t feel like it, said Dr. Kia-Rai, Prewitt, psychologist Cleveland Clinic. “It’s kind of like exercise, we know exercise is good for us but for a lot of people the struggle is actually doing the exercise, but once you do it you feel good. So it might be doing some things anyways even if it takes a little bit more effort.”

It’s crucial to seek help if feelings of depression do not improve.

If you or a loved one has suicidal thoughts. Call your provider, go to an emergency room, call 911 or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, at 988

