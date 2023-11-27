Hip-hop icon Kurtis Blow helping perform ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ at the Morris

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A self-described holiday mash-up for the whole family, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” takes the stage at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Monday.

The production is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber. It is a remixed and reimagined version of the classic, combining hip-hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music into a beloved holiday event.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Our own Joshua Short is set to interview Blow on our 4 p.m. broadcast about his role in the musical, as well as the importance of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

