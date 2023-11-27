FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday night - Tuesday morning: Wind chills near 0F and lake effect snow to impact Michiana

MONDAY: Watch for morning black ice, especially on bridges. Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or light snow showers are likely throughout the day from the U.S. 20 Bypass north into Southwest, MI. High near 30F. Wind chills in the teens. Wind W at 10 to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold overnight with wind chills from 0 to 15F. Scattered lake effect snow showers from the U.S. 20 Bypass north into Southwest, MI. Watch for snow-covered/slick roads under lake effect bands. Low around 20F. WindWNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold wind chills from 5 to 15F all day. Scattered lake effect snow showers from the U.S. 20 Bypass north into Southwest, MI. Watch for snow-covered/slick roads under lake effect bands. Snow accumulation of 1-3 inches north and west of South Bend. High around 28F. Low 18F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 38F. Low 26F. Wind WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will slowly begin to be pulled out of the cellar in the mid to late week with temps nearing average by the end of the workweek and weekend. Next good rain chance expected to come around Friday with another system in Michiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.