Advertise With Us

Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jordan Glancy
2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday night - Tuesday morning: Wind chills near 0F and lake effect snow to impact Michiana
Mike Elston, Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman walk to Notre Dame football practice at the Irish...
Could we see a Marcus Freeman vs. Brian Kelly bowl game?
Notre Dame's Steve Angeli, right, hands off to Audric Estimé during the second half of an NCAA...
Who’s Up Next? A look at Notre Dame’s options for QB next season

Latest News

A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday night - Tuesday morning: Wind chills near 0F and lake effect snow to impact Michiana
A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
Some are still waiting for news. (Source: CNN/CNN PORTUGAL/IDF/Courtesy Orit...
Families await news of hostages not yet released by Hamas