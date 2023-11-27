Developer eyes bringing new restaurant ‘Postboy’ to New Buffalo

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - For those of you who like food, and if you like New Buffalo, this might be for you!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Postboy will take over the former Subway Keller Williams Building at 207 N. Whittaker St.

Property owner Ben Holland says the name of the restaurant is named after Captain Wessel Whittaker’s ship. In 1834, Captain Whittaker docked his ship in the mouth of a small stream called State Creek near Grand Beach, later founding what is now the city of New Buffalo.

Holland says the restaurant expects some big crowds in the summer, serving American-style food in the offseason.

City officials have given a preliminary date of spring of next year for the final approval.

