Crews battle early morning house fire on South Bend’s west side

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters spent Monday morning battling a building blaze on South Bend’s west side.

Fire officials say they responded to a house fire around 8 a.m. on N. Elmer Street near Lincolnway West. The response also included a mayday call after a firefighter fell through a floor.

Multiple fire agencies responded in minutes and blocked off roads as they went to work on the two-story building.

There were no reported injuries. Officials are unsure if the house was vacant or not.

“A mayday was called - a firefighter fell through the first floor into the basement, that firefighter was able to self extricate with the use of a ladder,” said Susie Krill with the South Bend Fire Department. “The firefighter is not complaining of any pain or injuries at this time.”

That first responder even went back to work.

“The firefighter is still on scene; the firefighter went back into the fire working as typical firefighters do,” Krill finished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

