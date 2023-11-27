2nd Chance Pet: Paisley Ann

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell with Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us about a six-month-old kitten named Paisley Ann!

Paisley Ann is blind and potentially hard of hearing. She doesn’t jump up on objects, loves to cuddle, and is content to curl up on someone’s lap! Elaine highlighted the importance of the fact that even animals with special needs deserve a loving home.

Pet Refuge will be hosting an adoption bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at 4626 S. Burnett Dr.

