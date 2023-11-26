WATCH: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If finishing your turkey on Thursday and going shopping on Black Friday wasn’t a sure enough sign that the holiday season is upon us, this should be.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made its way through Michiana early Saturday morning. The train, which used the Norfolk Southern train line, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, Mishawaka, South Bend, and LaPorte as it made its way from Detroit to Chicago.

The video above, which was sent to us by Tom Popielski, shows the train passing through Lydick (west of South Bend in St. Joseph County) just after 4:20 a.m.

According to Canadian Pacific, the holiday train, which started in 1999, “raises money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.” The train has raised more than $22.5 million and over five million pounds of food for food banks in North America.

For more information on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.