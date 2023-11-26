Small Business Sunday: Caracas Bistro

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re back with a new, tasty edition of Small Business Sunday!

Floramalia and Ilich from Caracas Bistro in Mishawaka joined us on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk more about the vibrant Venezuelan flavors on their menu. We even got to sample some of it for ourselves!

Caracas Bistro is located at 236 W. Edison Road in Mishawaka. It’s open on the following days and hours:

Sunday-Thursday : 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday : 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and a full look at the menu, click here.

