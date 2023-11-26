Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing from Mishawaka

Sequoia Taylor
Sequoia Taylor(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12-year-old from Mishawaka.

Sequoia Taylor was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 25, wearing a black jacket, white and red shirt, black pants, and white Crocs.

Police say Taylor is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair with blue braids and brown eyes.

Taylor is believed to be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing from Mishawaka

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Dusting to 2″ of Snow Expected Today, Frigid Morning Temps This Workweek

First Alert Weather: Dusting to 2″ of Snow Expected Today, Frigid Morning Temps This Workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Expect a dusting to 2 inches of snow Sunday through early next week. LOW road impacts.

News

First Alert Weather: Dusting to 2″ of Snow Expected Today, Frigid Morning Temps This Workweek

First Alert Weather: Dusting to 2″ of Snow Expected Today, Frigid Morning Temps This Workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

NorthWood falls to East Central 42-14 in Class 4A state final

Updated: 12 hours ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford...

Estimé scores 4 TDs as No. 18 Notre Dame routs Stanford 56-23

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Audric Estimé ran for a career-high 238 yards and Notre Dame overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Stanford on Saturday night.

Holidays

How was your Thanksgiving, Michiana?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and George Mallet
Our own George Mallet hit the streets of South Bend on Saturday to pose some "tough" questions regarding the holiday weekend.

News

How was your Thanksgiving, Michiana?

Updated: 13 hours ago

Holidays

WATCH: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The train, which used the Norfolk Southern train line, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, Mishawaka, South Bend, and LaPorte early Saturday morning as it made its way from Detroit to Chicago.

News

VIEWER VIDEO: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

VIEWER VIDEO: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

Updated: 15 hours ago