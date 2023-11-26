Advertise With Us

Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.(Pexels)
By Shannon Kane and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities are warning iPhone users of one of the features from the newest iPhone update.

The feature called “NameDrop” is enabled by default with the new update. Anyone with this feature can place their phone next to your iPhone or your child’s iPhone and automatically receive their contact information.

Police said information passed to another phone could include a picture, phone number, email address and more.

To disable this feature, police said to go into your iPhone settings, click general, then airdrop and shut off “bringing devices together.”

According to WFIE, officials with Apple said the contacts won’t be shared unless you choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s.

NameDrop will also cancel if the two iOS devices are moved away from each other or the iPhone is locked before the transfer completes.

Some iPhone users who commented on the Watertown Police Department’s Facebook post said they recently updated their phone and would have never known about this feature, WFSB reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE/WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Officials measure for a first down during an NCAA college football game between USC and...
How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Stanford Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jordan Glancy
2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend
Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...
Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network
South Bend and St. Joseph County police responded to a shooting victim at Eugene St. and N....
1 killed in early morning South Bend shooting identified

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce and says it will seek to extend the deal
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...
Notre Dame moves up to No. 16 in latest AP Poll after win over Stanford
A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic
Small Business Sunday: Caracas Bistro