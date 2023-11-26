Notre Dame moves up to No. 16 in latest AP Poll after win over Stanford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is ranked No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (9-3) rose one spot in this week’s rankings after blowing out Stanford 56-23 in their regular season finale. The team now awaits its bowl game invitation.

Notre Dame is currently ranked No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but those will be updated on Tuesday night.

As for the AP Poll, there were several changes notable changes to the top 10. Michigan moved up to No. 2 after defeating bitter rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes subsequently dropped four spots to No. 6 after the loss.

Meanwhile, Washington (No. 3), Florida State (No. 4) and Oregon (No. 5) all moved up a spot after Ohio State dropped. This gives the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season.

Georgia (No. 1), Texas (No. 7) and Alabama (No. 8) all stayed put this week, but Missouri (No. 9) and Penn State (No. 10) each moved up a spot after Louisville was upset by in-state rival Kentucky. The Cardinals dropped all the way from No. 9 to No. 15 after the defeat.

NC State and SMU made their AP Top 25 season debuts this week, raising to 44 the total number of teams to be ranked for at least a week this season.

Tennessee dropped out of the rankings despite the Vols’ win over Vanderbilt. Kansas State also dropped out after losing a high-scoring game in the snow to Iowa State.

Here’s a look at the full AP rankings:

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (12-0) Washington (12-0) Florida State (12-0) Oregon (11-1) Ohio State (11-1) Texas (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Missouri (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) LSU (9-3) Arizona (9-3) Louisville (10-2) Notre Dame (9-3) Tulane (11-1) Iowa (10-2) Oklahoma State (9-3) Liberty (12-0) NC State (9-3) Oregon State (8-4) Toledo (11-1) James Madison (11-1) SMU (10-2)

