Estimé scores 4 TDs as No. 18 Notre Dame routs Stanford 56-23

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford...
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STANFORD, Calif. (AP/WNDU) — Audric Estimé ran for a career-high 238 yards to go with four touchdowns, and Notre Dame overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Stanford 56-23 on Saturday night.

Estimé, the first Notre Dame back to have 200 or more yards on the ground since Dexter Williams in 2018, had scoring runs of 39, 6, 5, and 25 yards in his fifth game this season of 100 yards or more. That helped push the 225-pound junior up six spots to No. 11 on Notre Dame’s all-time list with 2,321 rushing yards.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste added a 60-yard touchdown return off a blocked field goal as the Irish (9-3) won at Stanford (3-9) for the third straight time and avenged last year’s loss at home to the Cardinal. Sam Hartman passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the winning effort.

Notre Dame (No. 18 CFP, No. 17 AP) came out sputtering on both sides early and trailed Stanford 16-14 midway through the second quarter. It seemed as if the Cardinal had a chance at the upset, but they lost momentum before halftime and never recovered.

The Irish responded by scoring touchdowns on five straight offensive possessions, followed by Jean-Baptiste’s score on special teams. Meanwhile, the Irish didn’t give up any more points to the Cardinal until midway through the fourth.

The Irish closed their regular season by winning four of their last five and now await their bowl invitation.

Some experts think the Irish could end up in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which was previously known as the Outback Bowl. Bowl matchups will be announced next Sunday, Dec. 3.

