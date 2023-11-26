2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested after police say a crash took the life of another 18-year-old in Michigan City early Saturday morning.

A Michigan City police officer was patrolling the north side of the city around midnight when he heard multiple gunshots being fired from the Eastport neighborhood. The city’s Flock Safety Raven gunshot detection system led officers to the 400 block of Walker Street.

Shortly after receiving these notifications, police say dispatch received a 911 call regarding a crash and multiple gunshots being fired in that same area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a crash involving three vehicles. They say 18-year-old Mykel Trice of Michigan City was found dead and pinned underneath one of the vehicles that had been overturned.

A driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, identified as 19-year-old Jordan Glancy of LaPorte, was detained while officers continued their investigation.

Investigators were then dispatched around 12:25 a.m. to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital on reports of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say 18-year-old Jermaine Carter Jr. of Michigan City was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right leg.

Carter was detained by investigators after he was discharged from the hospital.

Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jordan Glancy
Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jordan Glancy(Michigan City Police Department)

Police say Carter was arrested for attempted murder, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He was given a $100,005 cash bond.

Glancy was also arrested for dealing a schedule I controlled substance and dealing marijuana. He was given a $50,005 cash bond.

Carter and Glancy are both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning for a probable cause review hearing.

This crash and shooting remain under investigation. If you witnessed this incident or have any additional information, including surveillance or cell phone video of the incident, that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221 (Extension 1074) or via email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

You can also reach out to the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook, through the department’s crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME. Police say you can request to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward if an arrest and conviction is made.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 arrested in connection with deadly crash, shots fired in Michigan City

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

NorthWood falls to East Central 42-14 in Class 4A state final

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford...

Estimé scores 4 TDs as No. 18 Notre Dame routs Stanford 56-23

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Audric Estimé ran for a career-high 238 yards and Notre Dame overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Stanford on Saturday night.

Holidays

How was your Thanksgiving, Michiana?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and George Mallet
Our own George Mallet hit the streets of South Bend on Saturday to pose some "tough" questions regarding the holiday weekend.

News

How was your Thanksgiving, Michiana?

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Holidays

WATCH: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The train, which used the Norfolk Southern train line, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, Mishawaka, South Bend, and LaPorte early Saturday morning as it made its way from Detroit to Chicago.

News

VIEWER VIDEO: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

VIEWER VIDEO: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

The message of Small Business Saturday is simple: shop small and support local businesses.

Mom-and-pop shops dishing out the deals on Small Business Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Supporting small businesses is a reinvestment in our community because our friends, family, and neighbors run these businesses.

News

Hundreds of shoppers came out to Howard Park in South Bend for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday in South Bend

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Snow Moving in Sunday Morning, Bitter Cold After the Snow

First Alert Weather: Snow Moving in Sunday Morning, Bitter Cold After the Snow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Expect a dusting to 2 inches of snow Sunday through early next week. LOW road impacts.