2 arrested after deadly crash in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested after police say a crash took the life of another 18-year-old in Michigan City early Saturday morning.

A Michigan City police officer was patrolling the north side of the city around midnight when he heard multiple gunshots being fired from the Eastport neighborhood. The city’s Flock Safety Raven gunshot detection system led officers to the 400 block of Walker Street.

Shortly after receiving these notifications, police say dispatch received a 911 call regarding a crash and multiple gunshots being fired in that same area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a crash involving three vehicles. They say 18-year-old Mykel Trice of Michigan City was found dead and pinned underneath one of the vehicles that had been overturned.

A driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, identified as 19-year-old Jordan Glancy of LaPorte, was detained while officers continued their investigation.

Investigators were then dispatched around 12:25 a.m. to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital on reports of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say 18-year-old Jermaine Carter Jr. of Michigan City was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right leg.

Carter was detained by investigators after he was discharged from the hospital.

Police say Carter was arrested for attempted murder, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He was given a $100,005 cash bond.

Glancy was also arrested for dealing a schedule I controlled substance and dealing marijuana. He was given a $50,005 cash bond.

Carter and Glancy are both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning for a probable cause review hearing.

This crash and shooting remain under investigation. If you witnessed this incident or have any additional information, including surveillance or cell phone video of the incident, that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221 (Extension 1074) or via email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

You can also reach out to the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook, through the department’s crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME. Police say you can request to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward if an arrest and conviction is made.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.