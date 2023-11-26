12-year-old girl missing from Mishawaka found safe

UPDATE: Police tell 16 News Now that Sequoia Taylor was found safe and has been returned home.

The Silver Alert that was issued for her disappearance has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12-year-old from Mishawaka.

Sequoia Taylor was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 25, wearing a black jacket, white and red shirt, black pants, and white Crocs.

Police say Taylor is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair with blue braids and brown eyes.

Taylor is believed to be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.