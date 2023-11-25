Who’s Up Next? A look at Notre Dame’s options for QB next season

By Jackson Neill
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When Sam Hartman committed to Notre Dame from the transfer portal, there wasn’t a question who would be QB1 for the Irish this season.

As for next year, that remains a question.

This past Saturday against Wake Forest marked the end of the Sam Hartman era at Notre Dame.

“It’s an emotional game,” Hartman said afterwards. “I think a Senior Night — second Senior Night, but here at Notre Dame — obviously it’s an unbelievable send off for our guys. And it’s always going to point to me being the Wake Forest whatever, but I was just happy to see us go out and execute as a football team.”

With the sixth-year veteran quarterback leaving, the Irish are looking for a new quarterback.

Twice in the past three seasons, they’ve gone to the transfer portal. It’s something that is on the table again this season.

“We will look to add a fourth quarterback on scholarship,” said Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in the week leading up to the Wake Forest game. “Who that is, is still to be determined. How we get to that fourth scholarship quarterback is still to be determined and we’ll look in the portal. When the portal opens, we’ll look at different ways to fill that fourth quarterback scholarship.”

Notre Dame also has options in house, as sophomore Steve Angeli has made six appearances in 2023.

“He works tirelessly in practice and does a great job in practice. But again, until you do it in a game, that true confidence and belief isn’t totally there,” Freeman said of Angeli earlier this year. “He’s done an excellent job. I’m so proud of him, and it’s a reflection of the way he prepares. He’s ready whenever his number is called. We have a lot of confidence in Steve Angeli.”

The Irish could also look towards incoming recruit C.J. Carr. So, Notre Dame has several options as the team changes eras.

In terms of a decision, we shouldn’t expect that for a little while. At least until after bowl season. Whoever it is will be looking to be the first multi-year starter since Ian Book left after the 2020 season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Mike Elston, Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman walk to Notre Dame football practice at the Irish...

Could we see a Marcus Freeman vs. Brian Kelly bowl game?

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi
It’s possible. But Notre Dame needs to execute to make its way to a good bowl game with a little bit of history to it.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame fans do pushups after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football...

Buzz Around Campus: Notre Dame fans reflect on season ahead of Stanford game

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and George Mallet
George Mallet checked in with fans on Eddy Street Commons to find out how they feel about this roller coaster of a season.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame alumni ready to cheer on Irish out west

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
The Irish faithful will be in full force in northern California, as there are five Notre Dame clubs hosting a weekend full of events.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women roll to 90-59 win over Ball State

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 17 Notre Dame rolled to a 90-59 win over Ball State on Friday.

Latest News

College

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college...

Penn State shuts out Michigan State 42-0

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Spartans closed a tumultuous season that was stunted by Mel Tucker getting suspended and fired.

High School

NorthWood to play in first state final since 2016 on Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
NorthWood will play East Central for the Class 4A state championship on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame prepares for regular season finale against Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Notre Dame prepares for regular season finale against Stanford

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
A win this Saturday would put the Irish in a position to get double-digit wins this season.

Notre Dame

Freshmen Shrewsberry, Burton lead Notre Dame’s 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry, with a season-high 13 points, and Markus Burton, with 12, led Notre Dame to a 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...

Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The decision has left many Notre Dame fans frustrated because not every TV provider includes the Pac-12 Network.

Notre Dame

No. 17 Notre Dame women rout winless Chicago State 113-35

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The Irish had five in double-figure scoring as No. 17 Notre Dame routed winless Chicago State 113-35 on Tuesday night.