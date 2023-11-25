Who’s Up Next? A look at Notre Dame’s options for QB next season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When Sam Hartman committed to Notre Dame from the transfer portal, there wasn’t a question who would be QB1 for the Irish this season.

As for next year, that remains a question.

This past Saturday against Wake Forest marked the end of the Sam Hartman era at Notre Dame.

“It’s an emotional game,” Hartman said afterwards. “I think a Senior Night — second Senior Night, but here at Notre Dame — obviously it’s an unbelievable send off for our guys. And it’s always going to point to me being the Wake Forest whatever, but I was just happy to see us go out and execute as a football team.”

With the sixth-year veteran quarterback leaving, the Irish are looking for a new quarterback.

Twice in the past three seasons, they’ve gone to the transfer portal. It’s something that is on the table again this season.

“We will look to add a fourth quarterback on scholarship,” said Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in the week leading up to the Wake Forest game. “Who that is, is still to be determined. How we get to that fourth scholarship quarterback is still to be determined and we’ll look in the portal. When the portal opens, we’ll look at different ways to fill that fourth quarterback scholarship.”

Notre Dame also has options in house, as sophomore Steve Angeli has made six appearances in 2023.

“He works tirelessly in practice and does a great job in practice. But again, until you do it in a game, that true confidence and belief isn’t totally there,” Freeman said of Angeli earlier this year. “He’s done an excellent job. I’m so proud of him, and it’s a reflection of the way he prepares. He’s ready whenever his number is called. We have a lot of confidence in Steve Angeli.”

The Irish could also look towards incoming recruit C.J. Carr. So, Notre Dame has several options as the team changes eras.

In terms of a decision, we shouldn’t expect that for a little while. At least until after bowl season. Whoever it is will be looking to be the first multi-year starter since Ian Book left after the 2020 season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.