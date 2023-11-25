Present Pillars holds 2nd Annual Pillar Awards Gala

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A fatherhood-centric organization that highlights and empowers Black fathers recently celebrated excellence, achievement and unforgettable moments.

Present Pillars held its 2nd Annual Pillar Awards Gala last Saturday, Nov. 18, in Benton Harbor, and it was hosted by our very own Felicia Michelle!

Felicia was joined this Saturday morning by James Gunter, founder of Present Pillars, and Josef Bullocks, recipient of the “Pillar of the Year” award, to talk more about the event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

