Present Pillars holds 2nd Annual Pillar Awards Gala

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A fatherhood-centric organization that highlights and empowers Black fathers recently celebrated excellence, achievement and unforgettable moments.

Present Pillars held its 2nd Annual Pillar Awards Gala last Saturday, Nov. 18, in Benton Harbor, and it was hosted by our very own Felicia Michelle!

Felicia was joined this Saturday morning by James Gunter, founder of Present Pillars, and Josef Bullocks, recipient of the “Pillar of the Year” award, to talk more about the event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

For more information on Present Pillars or to reach out to the organization, head to their Facebook, Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter) pages.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

A generic image of the University Park Mall.

Bargain hunters converge on the University Park Mall this Black Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Friday marked the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

Community

The event provided meals to over 500 community members at Faith Mission, located at 801 Benham...

Faith Mission offers free Thanksgiving meals to over 500 community members

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST
|
By Erika Jimenez
Faith Mission offered complimentary Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

Events

Participants run in the 15th annual Turkey Stampede on Nov. 23, 2023.

Elkhart participates in 15th annual Turkey Stampede

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The event got underway just after 8:30 a.m. in downtown Elkhart at the Health and Aquatics Center.

Events

Reindeer Tiana is welcomed to the park.

Meet reindeer at the Potawatomi Zoo this holiday season

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed two reindeer on Wednesday as part of the zoo’s Gift of Lights event.

Latest News

Community

Happening now, many Americans are traveling to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving but many are...

Travel expectations for Thanksgiving weekend

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
If you’re planning to fly home during this holiday season, you’re not the only one.

Holidays

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The train is expected to pass through the area early Saturday morning sometime between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Holidays

A look ahead at the ‘Winter Open’ on Friday at Howard Park

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The community invited to celebrate the official opening of the ice-skating season with a day full of free activities as part of the “Winter Open.”

Michiana Eats

Fun Thanksgiving appetizers with Martin’s Super Markets!

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Turkey might be the star of the show on Thanksgiving Day, but you don’t want to forget about the appetizers!

Holidays

2nd annual Gingerbread House Competition underway at Goshen Theater

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
You better get building quick, as the deadline is coming up next week!

Wednesday's Child

Josh is in the 8th grade. He enjoys school and is good at math, history, and coding. He likes...

Wednesday’s Child: A new home for Josh

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the video of a 14-year-old Michigan kid who says he prays every day for kids like him to find a new home.