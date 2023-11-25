Potawatomi Zoo’s Gift of Lights returns for 5th year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something fun and unique to do with the family this holiday season, look no further than the Potawatomi Zoo’s Gift of Lights.

They are pulling out all the stops for its 5th annual event, including welcoming two special guests.

“Each year, Gift of Lights keeps getting bigger and better,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “This year, we’re very excited because we have reindeer, live reindeer. Believe it or not, most people don’t actually realize that reindeer really exist. So, being a zoo, we thought, you know what, we got to bring in live reindeer so we can teach people about reindeer, bring in the holiday spirit with some animals, and it’s just a really great addition to this event.”

Both male and female reindeer grow antlers.

“In their native country, reindeer are often used to pull carriages and sleighs,” Sisk said.

The reindeer at the zoo are named Irah (male) and Tiana (female).

Potawatomi Zoo is giving guests a chance to meet two live reindeer this holiday season. (16 News Now)

Flying for the reindeer is sold separately, but some other characters flew into town to make the holiday season even more special for the kids.

“Well, of course, the biggest guests that everyone comes for are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus,” Sisk said. “They’re here every night of the event, so the kids love to come to see them and see the reindeer, but then we got mini characters like The Grinch. Certain nights, you’ll see some Elsa the Ice Princess, but we always have some character running around the zoo.”

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be there every night starting at 5:30. Elsa will visit on Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m., and The Grinch will make special appearances on some nights.

Local families tell us this is a tradition that they never miss.

“It’s just really fun,” says zoo lovers Courtney and Mark Korabek. “It’s easy to come out here, and there’s lots of lights, and you get to see Santa. This year, they had the reindeer, which is really fun, and the train ride is always a plus for the kids. But I think it’s just nice to have something so close that’s so colorful and fun for the kids and the adults.”

Tickets for the Gift of Lights are $12 for adults and $8 for those 14 and younger or 62 and older, and babies under 2 are free.

The Gift of Lights runs every Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. and Sunday from 5-8 p.m. from November 24 through December 23.

