Pet Vet: Decorating Safely for the Holidays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holiday season now in swing, it’s time to start decorating the house if you haven’t already. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with common decorations and shared how to keep your pets safe while also enjoying the season.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.