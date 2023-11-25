Notre Dame at Stanford: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is looking to finish its regular season on a high note at Stanford on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at our Countdown to Kickoff team’s X-factors, keys to win, and final score predications.

X-FACTORS

Jackson Neill: Xavier Watts

After recording five interceptions in three games, he didn’t cause a turnover against Wake Forest. I think against Stanford though, it’s the perfect opportunity to get his eighth interception. The Cardinal QBs have combined for 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions, so they can be forced into a turnover.

Chuck Freeby: Rico Flores Jr.

Rico Flores will have a fair number of fans make the three-hour trek from North Highlands, Calif., to Palo Alto, and don’t you think he wants to show out for those people?

After the win last week, Flores told us about the hard life he grew up in and how his inspiration comes from the people he lost growing up, the ones incarcerated... and his mom and his family.

Flores only needs four catches to become the team leader in receptions for the season. That would be an impressive accomplishment for the freshman.

KEYS TO WIN

Jackson Neill: Air it out

Stanford ranks second worst in the country in passing yards allowed per game, giving up 312 each outing on average. So, Sam Hartman, this is your time. He needs to put up some huge numbers and put the Cardinal away because they’ve shown an ability to stick around at times.

Chuck Freeby: Strike quickly

Maybe Coach Yoast from “Remember the Titans” needs to give the pregame speech, but the Irish need “ND” to stand for “no doubt” on Saturday night. Strike quickly and leave no doubt in the minds of the Cardinal that their season is over. And if you’re the Irish, pick up your 50th win in the last five seasons.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Julianne Pelusi: Notre Dame 28, Stanford 24

Stanford has lost four of its last five games, but the Irish haven’t been playing well on the road. The emotional battery might be just about run out for the Irish, but I do think the defense will still play well. I’m thinking Notre Dame can pull this one out still.

Jackson Neill: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 7

I’m going with a huge Irish win. Stanford can’t defend the pass at all. I think Hartman has a huge day and maybe his best of the season as Notre Dame rolls to a 9-3 record.

Tricia Sloma: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 10

Terry McFadden: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 10

I see an angry Audric Estimé seething about the inexplicable Doak Walker snub, or should I say how he was Michael “Mayered.” The Big A rushes for 170 yards and four touchdowns, and the Irish crush the Cardinal.

Chuck Freeby: Notre Dame 38, Stanford 14

I agree with Terry. I think Estimé has a big day running the football against a young Stanford defense. So, I’ve got Notre Dame running away this one.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Steve Angeli, right, hands off to Audric Estimé during the second half of an NCAA...

Who’s Up Next? A look at Notre Dame’s options for QB next season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Neill
This past Saturday against Wake Forest marked the end of the Sam Hartman era at Notre Dame. With the sixth-year veteran quarterback leaving, the Irish are looking for a new quarterback.

Countdown to Kickoff

Mike Elston, Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman walk to Notre Dame football practice at the Irish...

Could we see a Marcus Freeman vs. Brian Kelly bowl game?

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi
It’s possible. But Notre Dame needs to execute to make its way to a good bowl game with a little bit of history to it.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame fans do pushups after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football...

Buzz Around Campus: Notre Dame fans reflect on season ahead of Stanford game

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and George Mallet
George Mallet checked in with fans on Eddy Street Commons to find out how they feel about this roller coaster of a season.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame alumni ready to cheer on Irish out west

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
The Irish faithful will be in full force in northern California, as there are five Notre Dame clubs hosting a weekend full of events.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women roll to 90-59 win over Ball State

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 17 Notre Dame rolled to a 90-59 win over Ball State on Friday.

College

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college...

Penn State shuts out Michigan State 42-0

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Spartans closed a tumultuous season that was stunted by Mel Tucker getting suspended and fired.

High School

NorthWood to play in first state final since 2016 on Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
NorthWood will play East Central for the Class 4A state championship on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame prepares for regular season finale against Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Notre Dame prepares for regular season finale against Stanford

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
A win this Saturday would put the Irish in a position to get double-digit wins this season.

Notre Dame

Freshmen Shrewsberry, Burton lead Notre Dame’s 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore

Updated: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry, with a season-high 13 points, and Markus Burton, with 12, led Notre Dame to a 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, left, is tackled by Stanford's Ethan Bonner, right, during the...

Notre Dame football game at Stanford to air on Pac-12 Network

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The decision has left many Notre Dame fans frustrated because not every TV provider includes the Pac-12 Network.