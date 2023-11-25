Notre Dame at Stanford: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is looking to finish its regular season on a high note at Stanford on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at our Countdown to Kickoff team’s X-factors, keys to win, and final score predications.

X-FACTORS

Jackson Neill: Xavier Watts

After recording five interceptions in three games, he didn’t cause a turnover against Wake Forest. I think against Stanford though, it’s the perfect opportunity to get his eighth interception. The Cardinal QBs have combined for 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions, so they can be forced into a turnover.

Chuck Freeby: Rico Flores Jr.

Rico Flores will have a fair number of fans make the three-hour trek from North Highlands, Calif., to Palo Alto, and don’t you think he wants to show out for those people?

After the win last week, Flores told us about the hard life he grew up in and how his inspiration comes from the people he lost growing up, the ones incarcerated... and his mom and his family.

Flores only needs four catches to become the team leader in receptions for the season. That would be an impressive accomplishment for the freshman.

KEYS TO WIN

Jackson Neill: Air it out

Stanford ranks second worst in the country in passing yards allowed per game, giving up 312 each outing on average. So, Sam Hartman, this is your time. He needs to put up some huge numbers and put the Cardinal away because they’ve shown an ability to stick around at times.

Chuck Freeby: Strike quickly

Maybe Coach Yoast from “Remember the Titans” needs to give the pregame speech, but the Irish need “ND” to stand for “no doubt” on Saturday night. Strike quickly and leave no doubt in the minds of the Cardinal that their season is over. And if you’re the Irish, pick up your 50th win in the last five seasons.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Julianne Pelusi: Notre Dame 28, Stanford 24

Stanford has lost four of its last five games, but the Irish haven’t been playing well on the road. The emotional battery might be just about run out for the Irish, but I do think the defense will still play well. I’m thinking Notre Dame can pull this one out still.

Jackson Neill: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 7

I’m going with a huge Irish win. Stanford can’t defend the pass at all. I think Hartman has a huge day and maybe his best of the season as Notre Dame rolls to a 9-3 record.

Tricia Sloma: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 10

Terry McFadden: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 10

I see an angry Audric Estimé seething about the inexplicable Doak Walker snub, or should I say how he was Michael “Mayered.” The Big A rushes for 170 yards and four touchdowns, and the Irish crush the Cardinal.

Chuck Freeby: Notre Dame 38, Stanford 14

I agree with Terry. I think Estimé has a big day running the football against a young Stanford defense. So, I’ve got Notre Dame running away this one.

